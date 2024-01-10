Philadelphia TSA officers seize box cutter hidden in bandage wrapped around man’s arm

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents working at Philadelphia International Airport stopped a man after he was found to have a box cutter hidden inside a bandage wrapped around his arm.

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson for the Northeast Region, said in a post on X that the agents were alerted to the finding after a man set off an alarm at an airport security checkpoint.

During a search of the man, the agents unwrapped an ACE bandage wrapped around his lower arm and found a box cutter.

“When a man’s hand, wrapped in an ACE Brand elastic wrap, triggered an alarm at a security checkpoint a [Philadelphia International Airport] recently, [TSA] officers inspected the man’s arm and detected this box cutter that was concealed beneath the wrapped hand and wrist,” Farbstein wrote. “Hey dude, gotcha!”

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that no charges were filed immediately following the discovery.

Farbstein did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about why charges were not filed.

The spokesperson also posted images of other weapons confiscated at TSA checkpoints in her region on Tuesday, including an ax that was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at a TSA checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport in New York, and a machete that was seized at a checkpoint in JFK International Airport, also in New York.

Last Year, TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport seized a record-setting 45 guns.