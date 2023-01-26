Philadelphia teen street gang burglarized multiple Pennsylvania gun stores, stole nearly 100 firearms, DA says

Two adults and 11 teenage members of a known Philadelphia street gang have been arrested after stealing nearly 100 firearms from gun stores across Pennsylvania last year, authorities said Wednesday.

The so-called “54th Street” gang committed three burglaries and one attempted burglary in Montgomery and Bucks Counties in September and November, stealing a total of 93 firearms, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Of the 93 stolen guns, law enforcement has recovered just 33, leaving 60 remaining on the streets.

“With 60 firearms unaccounted for, we still don’t know the extent of the damage by this corrupt organization’s criminal activities, including shootings and murders,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Officials identified the two adults as 40-year-old Angel Mason and 22-year-old Donte Purnell. Both Mason and Purnell were released on bail.

Officials said 18-year-old Liv Hall and a 16-year-old were being charged in adult court while the nine other West Philadelphia teens, ages 14 to 17, were charged in juvenile court.

Officials alleged the street gang, whose other criminal activities include carjackings, robberies, burglaries and gun violence, would target the gun stores between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. and smash glass display cases before grabbing numerous firearms and fleeing.

The street gang executed the first burglary at Founding Fathers Outfitters on Sept. 24 in the Lafayette Hill section of Springfield Township, stealing 26 firearms, the district attorney’s office said. Authorities have recovered just six guns, including one used in a shooting and another linked to a homicide.

The second store hit was Target Word Gun Shop in Chalfont, New Britain Township, on Nov. 20. The gang allegedly stole 32 pistols, 8 rifles and one suppressor. To date, authorities recovered 10 firearms through search warrants.

The third burglary occurred on Nov. 20 at Tanners Sports Center in Warwick Township, where 27 firearms were stolen. Authorities have recovered 16 guns, including one used during a robbery in New Jersey.

About 30 minutes before the third burglary, the gang had attempted to rob Continental Armory in Hatboro but failed when someone heard glass breaking and called 911, officials said.

Investigators believe that evidence found indicated the group planned two additional gun store burglaries.

The suspects face a slew of charges, including firearms trafficking, burglary, aggravated assault and operating a corrupt organization.