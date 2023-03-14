Philadelphia teen shot 10 times in broad daylight, by as many as 3 shooters, dies

A 15-year-old teenage boy in Philadelphia died Monday after being shot 10 times by a group of gunmen in board daylight, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers responded to the 6100 block of Algon Street around noon amid reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found the teen shot five times each in the upper body and legs. He later died at a hospital. The victim was a student at Kensington High School, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Three different ballistics were recovered at the scene, leading investigators to believe that there may have been three shooters, the news report said. Surveillance cameras showed the teen being chased by at least three people, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.