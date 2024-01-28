Philadelphia teen murder suspect seen on new video after escape from custody

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia have released new images of a teen murder suspect who remains on the run after escaping from custody outside a children’s hospital on Wednesday.

Shane Pryor, 17, was seen wearing a blue hoodie inside a grocery store around Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street at 1:30 p.m., less than two hours after he escaped from juvenile detention officers in the parking lot of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

In the footage, Pryor is seen with an individual identified as 18-year-old Michael Diggs. Diggs was arrested hours later for allegedly picking up the teen at the hospital and helping him escape.

Additional video footage obtained by FOX29 Philadelphia shows Pryor putting on a blue hoodie outside the corner store.

U.S. Marshals also released video showing Pryor in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building at the hospital just five minutes after his escape.

In the video, Pryor is seen speaking with the front desk receptionist. Investigators said Pryor asked to use a phone but was denied. Pryor then walked outside and found someone to let him use their phone, which police allege he used to call Diggs.

Investigators believe Pryor is still in Philadelphia.

“We’re trying to shrink his world down,” Robert Clark, a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said during a news conference Friday. “If Shane Pryor wishes to contest his charges, he should be fighting his case from the courtroom and surrender to the nearest police officer immediately.”

Authorities say Pryor is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, sweatpants and socks with flip-flop or slide-type shoes.

Pryor had been behind bars since he was charged with the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Tanya Harris when he was 14 years old. He is still awaiting trial in that case.

Anyone who spots Pryor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.