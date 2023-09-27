Philadelphia swarmed by alleged juvenile looters targeting the Apple Store, Lululemon, Footlocker and others

Philadelphia police responded to popular retailers like the Apple Store, Lululemon and Footlocker after they were allegedly being ravaged by swarms of looters taking over the City of Brotherly Love Tuesday evening.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of large crowds of juveniles allegedly looting stores in the Center City business corridor of the 9th District.

“In a proactive measure, officers from the 9th District stopped a group of males dressed in black attire and wearing masks at the intersection of 17th and Chestnut Streets,” a police spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

As of midnight on Wednesday, police confirmed between 15 and 20 people were arrested during the looting and at least two firearms were recovered.

As officers were speaking with these individuals, they began to receive reports of looting at the Foot Locker on Chestnut Street.

Responding officers arrived at the Foot Locker and discovered the store had been ransacked in a “coordinated attack,” according to the statement. A number of juveniles then fled the scene and at least one adult was arrested.

Subsequent incidents of looting were reported in quick succession. Officers responded to a report of looting at the Lululemon on Walnut Street, where multiple individuals were apprehended.

A short time later, looting was reported at the Apple Store on Walnut Street. No arrests were made in connection with this incident. Phones and tablets were taken from the store, but several stolen items have since been recovered.

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed retail stores like Lululemon, the Apple Store and Footlocker ravaged by crowds of looters.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley obtained video of a ransacked Apple Store with iPhones and iPads scattered across the display tables. Keeley wrote on X that many of the stolen Apple products were left behind due to the device’s comprehensive anti-theft technology.

A police officer told local outlet WCAU-TV that more than 100 juveniles took items from the Lululemon store. No injuries were immediately reported, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police also responded to several other reports of property damage and thefts throughout the city.

“The Philadelphia Police Department is committed to maintaining public safety and order,” police said in the statement Wednesday morning. “We are actively investigating these incidents and working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsiblefor these unlawful acts. We appreciate the cooperation of our community and urge anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigations.”

The statement continued: “We would like to thank our dedicated officers who swiftly responded to these incidents, as well as our community members who continue to support law enforcement efforts to keep Philadelphia safe.”