Philadelphia Speedway gas station blares opera music to deter crime

A Philadelphia gas station is taking a different approach to deter loiterers and crime around the business that ends on a high note.

A Speedway in the Germantown neighborhood recently began playing opera music from its outdoor speakers -the volume level depends on the time of day, FOX Philadelphia reported.

Staff at the gas station declined to comment to the news outlet but it is widely believed the music is being used to deter loitering and other quality-of-life crimes.

PHILADELPHIA SUICIDE DESIGNATION FOR WOMAN WITH 20 STAB WOUNDS, BRUISES, IGNORES HOMICIDE EVIDENCE: EXPERTS

Signs at the gas station state “No Loitering” and other signs near the gas pumps read: “Due to safety concerns and increased complaints, we cannot allow loiterers or panhandlers to pump gas.”

The Philadelphia Police Department said it has not gotten any noise complaints. An officer who works in the area told the station that the location has had issues with crime for years.

“If I was a resident and it was in the middle of the night, blasting where it’s disturbing, having kids and stuff like that where I gotta’ get up for school, I would have a problem with it, but if it’s something like this, it’s peaceful to me,” Tina Jones told the news outlet. “Whatever works, it’s better than violence.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Speedway Corporate.

Gas stations have become a favorite target for some criminals in Philadelphia. Last month, three men were charged with the murder of a gas station clerk killed during a robbery.