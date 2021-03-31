Philadelphia shooting results in death of man working on video about city’s gun violence

A man working on a video about gun violence in Philadelphia was fatally shot Monday after interviewing family members in the city who had been impacted.

Fox 29 reported that Anthony Merriett, who was 55, was shot at about 8 p.m. in North Philadelphia. a residence to retrieve equipment for the interview. He was shot in the head, chest, torso and legs. He was discovered on the sidewalk just outside of his work van, and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Inspector Scott said the production company was working to shed light on gun violence. CBS 3 spoke to Merriett’s father who told the station that his son was a loving father with several children. His father said, “Come on, it makes no sense.”

The city’s controller’s office said there have been 119 homicides in the city since the beginning of the year, which marks a 28% jump compared to last year.

The Fox 29 report said police are reviewing security camera footage and the suspect is still at large.