Philadelphia shooting on South Street leaves 3 dead, about a dozen injured

At least three people are dead in Philadelphia and nearly a dozen other victims have been injured during a shooting incident Saturday evening, according to multiple reports.

Authorities responded to the scene in the South Street neighborhood just before midnight, where they found multiple shooters, with one firing into a crowd of people, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said 14 people had been shot, including three who died, per the outlet.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

According to the report, Philadelphia police fired their own weapon at least once toward the suspect before the individual fled.

The suspect was reportedly struck in the arm, but it is not immediately clear if the suspect was hit by the officers’ gunfire amid the chaotic situation.

Also, one shooter dropped a handgun with an extended magazine, which was recovered by police, per the report.

Among the victims, seven were rushed to the hospital, per the report.

Their statuses are not immediately known.

Videos posted online show several police officers have responded to the scene.

shooters were involved and police officers fired their weapons toward one suspect as he was firing into a crowd of people.

Philadelphia is still reeling from nine separate shooting incidents from the night before, Friday into Saturday, that left a pregnant woman dead. At least eight other people were injured, officials said.

The baby the woman was carrying was saved by medical professionals, according to a report. Police are continuing to investigate their respective causes.

An investigation in Saturday night’s shooting remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.