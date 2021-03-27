Philadelphia shooting near sports bar leaves at least 7 wounded, some critically: reports

At least seven people were shot outside a Philadelphia sports bar following an altercation Friday evening, leaving at least three victims in critical condition, local news reports said.

The shooting happened outside the Golf & Social in the Fishtown neighborhood at around 8 p.m. ET at the same time police were called to the scene for an alleged robbery, according to FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

Police had a person of interest in custody, a FOX 29 reporter tweeted.

The victims reportedly ranged in age from 17 to 42.

Separate, earlier shooting

In a separate Philadelphia shooting earlier Friday, an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded around 6:30 p.m. in the Oxford Circle neighborhood, FOX 29 reported.

The younger boy died at a hospital after being shot in the neck, the report said. The older boy suffered gunshot wounds to an arm and an ankle, the station reported.

The boys had been riding up and down the street together on a bicycle or moped when they were struck, police told FOX 29. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.