Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 adults critically injured; child, 2, shot in leg

Police investigated a shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday night that reportedly left four people injured, including a young child.

Three of the victims were inside a car in the Mill Creek neighborhood when someone started shooting at them. Police say the gunman fired at least 10 times.

The driver and the person in the passenger seat, both 20-year-old women, were shot in the back and head and were hospitalized in critical condition, according to Fox 29.

A 2-year-old boy and three adults were injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)

Two children were sitting in the back seats. A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg. The other child, a 6 year old, was not shot.

FILE – Three adult victims were in critical condition and a child was in stable condition after a shooting IN Philadelphia Wednesday night.
(Philadelphia Police Department)

A block away, a man, 26, was shot in the leg on a street and was in critical condition.

FILE- Philadelphia police patrol the city.
(iStock)

Police say the shooting may have been targeted, but have not yet determined what sparked the attack. Police have not yet released any suspect information or reported any arrests.