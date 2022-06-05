Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead, about a dozen injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least two people are dead in Philadelphia and more than a dozen other victims have been injured during a shooting incident Saturday evening, according to a report.

Authorities responded to the scene just before midnight, where they found one person already deceased with gunshot wounds, CBS Philly reported. At least 13 other victims have been injured, officials said.

Seven of those victims were rushed to the hospital, per the report.

Their statuses are not immediately known.

Videos posted online show several police officers have responded to the scene.

According to the report, police discharged their firearms at least once during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.