Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy sold guns used weeks earlier in school shooting to illegal immigrant, DOJ says

A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with selling guns, two of which were allegedly used weeks earlier in a deadly shooting that killed a 14-year-old, to an FBI informant in the United States illegally.

Samir Ahmad, 29, is charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to someone unlawfully in the U.S., the Justice Department said.

The alleged gun sale occurred on Oct. 13 while he was employed as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.

Both of the Glock handguns sold were traced by investigators and were found to have been used in a September shooting near Roxborough High School, which killed one teen and injured four others at the end of a football scrimmage, according to a detention memo.

The gun transaction occurred after the shooting, prosecutors said. A Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that prosecutors don’t believe Ahmad sold guns to the suspects involved in the school shooting.

Authorities have not determined how the weapons used in the shooting ended up being sold to the informant.

Ahmad initially sold a firearm to the informant in April, prosecutors said.

During the Oct. 13 exchange, which was captured with hidden video and audio equipment, the informant told Ahmad that he was in the United States illegally and that he would be deported if he was caught with firearms, federal prosecutors said.

“You don’t got to worry about none of that,” Ahmad allegedly told him.

He made $3,000 from the sale of the guns and ammunition, prosecutors said. He was arrested on Oct. 19 and has since been fired.

“As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the greatest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero. “The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia.”

After the purchase, the informant handed over the Glock handguns and ammunition to the FBI. The weapons were found to have come from Georgia.

Ahmad was hired by the sheriff’s office in February 2018, a department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“On October 19, 2022, he was served with a 30 day notice of intent to dismiss for repeated violations of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office directives, policies and procedures. As always, the Office of the Sheriff will continue to cooperate with local, state, and federal authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Ahmad faces up to 15 years in prison.