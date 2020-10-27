Philadelphia police say 1,000 looters targeting businesses on second night of protests

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled their memories of their father in front of reporters and 1,000 looters reportedly targeting businesses, police said.

Three of Walter WallaceJr’s., son remembered their father during a news conference.

“We always go places,” said one child, whose name was not revealed. “He always teach [sic] me how to be a man. And these white racist cops got my own dad. And Black Lives still matter.”

Elsewhere in the city, looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire.

The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid an area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses in the Port Richmond area that includes a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.

Videos posted to social media showed people running out of a Walmart with clothes, electronics and other items.

Other videos showed protesters confronting police officers. Around 91 people were arrested Monday and 30 officers were injured amid violent clashes.

Protesters gathered near a police station Tuesday night to demonstrate and were seen marching east, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Some jumped on top of a news truck and began chanting and to address the growing crowd.

The police department request residents in several districts to remain indoors, except when necessary.

“These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting,” a tweet from the city’s Office of Emergency Management read.

The unrest comes after the police shooting death of Wallace on Monday. Wallace, who was armed with a knife, was shot by two officers during a confrontation. Authorities said Wallace ignored repeated warnings to drop the weapon before he was shot.

The officers had responded to Wallace’s home twice before earlier in the day. A third call to first responders was meant for an ambulance to help the 27-year-old deal with a mental health crisis, a family attorney said Tuesday.

“I was telling the police to stop ‘Don’t shoot my son,'” Wallace’s mother told reporters.