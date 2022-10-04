Philadelphia police looking for teen in ambush shooting that killed football player, hurt 4 teens

A teenage boy wanted in connection with the ambush shooting that left a Philadelphia high school football player dead and four other teens injured is being sought by police.

The Philadelphia Police Department identified a 16-year-old male as the shooter responsible for the Sept. 27 shooting.

He is wanted for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy and other charges, police said.

A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“To those responsible: we know who you are, we will find you, and we will take you into custody. See you soon,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted Tuesday.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. While announcing charges against the 16-year-old, police also said they are vetting eight other persons of interest linked to the deadly shooting, Fox Philadelphia reported.

The shooting occurred near Roxborough High School after a football scrimmage involving two other schools.

Aside from the deceased victim, responding officers found four teens, including two 14-year-olds, suffering from gunshot wounds. One 14-year-old had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

More than 60 shots were fired as a group of teens was walking down a street near the school, authorities said.