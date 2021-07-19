Philadelphia police are facing difficulties — from uncooperative victims to suspects shooting at officers — as the city deals with another weekend of violence.

Officers have found it difficult to provide assistance in recent weeks when responding to incidents across the city. The city surpassed 300 homicides for the year as of Friday, highlighting the strain the Philadelphia Police Department under to handle the high level of crime in its city.

An unknown suspect started shooting in the direction of police as officers loaded a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound in his chest into a police car a few weeks ago, setting off a difficult July.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: AT LEAST 11 KILLED, 56 SHOT THIS WEEKEND

Three teens shot at officers responding to reports of a shooting Sunday night. The officers did not return fire, but the teens were injured: An 18-year-old was shot once in the leg, a 17-year-old was shot once in the wrist and a 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks, FOX 29 reported.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

HOUSTON MOTEL SHOOTING SUSPECT LEAVES 3 DEAD, INCLUDING SUSPECTED GUNMAN; 2 OTHERS HURT, POLICE SAY

At another incident on Sunday, a 19-year-old was grazed in the knee during a shooting refused treatment after police showed up. A 15-year-old suffered gunshots wound to the leg in the same incident and went to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

A 34-year-old is fighting for his life after he was hit multiple time with gunfire Sunday night.

CARJACKING VICTIM IN WISCONSIN WHO SHOT SUSPECT, 13, CHARGED WITH RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY

Overall, four people died and dozens more were injured over the weekend.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dale pleaded Saturday night for “everyone to step up to the plate and carry out their part.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This goes to show that there are a lot of guns on the street, and you have folks who are not afraid to use these guns and they don’t care who’s around when they use these guns,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said. “It’s a big problem. This is not OK. This is not OK at all.”