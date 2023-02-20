Philadelphia police find ’18-inch’ pipe bomb behind Catholic church

An 18-inch pipe bomb was discovered behind a Catholic church in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, prompting the bomb squad to respond to the scene.

A passerby found a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder behind a church just before 1:40 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

The St. Dominic Catholic Church is located on Frankford Ave between Benson St and Blakiston Ln. The surrounding streets were shut down while a bomb squad responded to the scene.

Philadelphia police said the pipe bomb was removed and taken back to headquarters. No injuries were reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to St. Dominic’s for comment but did not hear back before publication.

The pipe bomb’s discovery comes a day after David O’Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was shot and killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.