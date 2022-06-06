Philadelphia mass shooting: Video shows stampede of screaming people flee South Street

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stampede of people were seen fleeing the South Street area of Philadelphia after gunshots rang out during a mass shooting over the weekend.

Video footage posted to social media shows South Street bustling with people late Saturday night before screams rang out. A stampede of people then ran from the area, the video shows.

The South Street shooting left three dead and 11 injured in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood. South Street is one of Philadelphia’s most popular areas, boasting bars, restaurants and an eclectic array of shops and stores.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that evidence suggests at least four guns were involved with the shooting and is anticipating charges soon.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING: VICTIMS IDENTIFIED BY POLICE, INCLUDING MENTOR TO YOUNG BOYS

“We are expecting to approve charges later today for at least two people in connection to what we anticipate are non-fatal shootings,” Krasner said.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING ON SOUTH STREET LEAVES 3 DEAD, ABOUT A DOZEN INJURED

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Sunday at a press conference that the “genesis” of the shooting could have stemmed from a fight between one of the deceased males and another man.

One South Street resident told Fox News Digital that youths were in the area ahead of the shooting, with multiple flash mobs running through the streets before the shooting. The resident added that the shooting Saturday was the second that week, and that people on the streets had Tasers and gel pellet guns.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER BLAMES MASS SHOOTING ON ‘NRA LOBBYISTS,’ IGNORES OWN RECORD ON ILLEGAL GUN CRIME



next



prev



next



prev



“Just too many kids here, with no rules, and so they’re not risking their lives anymore,” a local resident told Fox News Digital. “And these crowds just grow and grow and get out of control while cops sit in one spot and allow it all to happen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is DEFINITELY DEFINITELY a situation where the cops have given up policing. They hate Krasner (the D.A.) and are not going to risk their lives anymore,” the resident added.