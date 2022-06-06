Philadelphia mass shooting: Victims identified by police, including mentor to young boys

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have identified the three deceased victims of the mass shooting in Philadelphia Saturday night, that left nearly a dozen other people injured.

Among the deceased is Kristopher Minners, 22, a second-grade resident advisor at Girard College in Philadelphia. His identity was confirmed by the Philadelphia-Pennsylvania American Federation of Teachers, Fox 29 reported.

Minners was remembered by the Girard College Federation of Teachers as a “mentor and a role model.”

“The Girard College community was shocked and saddened to learn that Kristopher Minners, a current Residential Advisor and former student, was killed in the tragic shooting on South St. in Philadelphia Saturday night,” Girad College Interim President James D. Turner said in a statement. “An innocent bystander, Kris had just turned 22 and was celebrating with family and friends. He attended Girard College until 9th grade and since January 2022 has worked in the residential program advising 6th and 2nd grade boys. Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence.”

The other two victims were identified by police as Alexis Quinn, 27, and Gregory Jackson, 34, who both died at area hospitals following the shooting.

A chaotic scene unfolded in Philadelphia Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were patrolling South Street, a popular entertainment district full of bars and restaurants, when shots rang out around 11:30 p.m.

Police said an officer observed a suspect shooting into a crowd, prompting the officer to fire his service weapon “several times in the direction of the unknown male, we believe striking him.”

One of the three people killed was involved in a fight that led up to the shooting, while the other two were just bystanders, according to Philadelphia police.

Eric Walsh, an employee of the nearby O’Neals Pub, said he helped usher people in and around his establishment to safety after he heard gunshots, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh told the outlet. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people… it was chaos.”

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said 14 people were shot, including the three who died. No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

