Philadelphia man working on anti-gun-violence campaign shot, killed, police say

A Black man was shot and killed in Philadelphia Monday evening while working on a video campaign about stopping gun violence, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Page Street in North Philadelphia.

Fox 29 reported that responding officers found the victim laying on the sidewalk next to the open passenger door of a van. The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Merriett.

According to Fox 29, Merriett had been shot in the head, chest, torso and legs. Officials reportedly discovered at least four shots were fired after four spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk and in a vacant lot, just feet away from where Merriett was laying.

Police said Merriett was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told Fox 29 that Merriett was working for a production company that was filming a campaign about stopping gun violence, and that he and the company’s owner were inside of a private residence interviewing the family members of gun violence victims. Merriett was shot when he went out to the company’s van to retrieve additional equipment.

Investigators reportedly found numerous private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, which they are working to retrieve footage from.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.