Philadelphia man killed in gas station shooting survived gunfire weeks earlier: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire at a Philadelphia gas station over the weekend was the target in another shooting weeks earlier in which he drove a bullet-riddled car to a casino for help a month earlier.

Law enforcement sources told Fox affiliate WTXF that Anthony Jamir Santangelo, 28, was the man killed late Sunday. Investigators at the scene followed a trail of blood for about a block and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. Several large bullets holes were seen in a gas pump as authorities collected shell casings.

The victim’s car had a Georgia license plate. Investigators believe the car was a rental.



next



prev



The news outlet reported that Santangelo is believed to be the same man who was shot on Feb. 21. The sources told the outlet he drove a vehicle into the valet zone of the Rivers Casino Philadelphia for help.

The victim staggered out of an Audi and had gunshot wounds on his left side and 15 bullet holes in the car.

As of Sunday, Philadelphia has experienced 120 homicides in 2022, a 3% increase from the same time frame last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP