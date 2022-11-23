Philadelphia man hit by stray bullet riding bus credits asthma inhaler in pocket for saving his life

A Philadelphia bus passenger is crediting his asthma inhaler he carried in his front pocket with saving his life after he says it helped stop a stray bullet from doing life-threatening damage.

Quinzel Kane, 35, told WTXF-TV he was riding to work around 3 a.m. Tuesday on the Route 56 SEPTA bus when a stray bullet came through the side of the bus and struck him in the right forearm.

“Boom, you know, I heard some gunshots outside of the bus,” Kane, who was sitting in the same seat he sits in every day on the way to work, told the outlet. “The first shot I heard I immediately felt the impact of it, I went down to the ground.”

The father of three says the bullet kept traveling toward his stomach but was blocked by the asthma inhaler that he kept in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

“It would have hit me right in the gut,” Kane said. “First thing came to my mind was my kids, if I’m going to make it home or if I’m going to die just getting shot in the forearm.”

Investigators say the shooting happened on the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue in northeast Philadelphia, and that Kane was the only person injured on the bus, which was carrying seven people when shots rang out.

No arrests were immediately reported by law enforcement.

Kane says he is getting “healed up and getting back to work,” but told the outlet he is receiving “no benefits from his job.”

“Holiday season is coming up…what am I going to do?” Kane said.