Philadelphia man fatally shot aboard bus in 3rd SEPTA shooting in 3 days

A passenger was fatally shot aboard a Philadelphia bus on Tuesday evening in the third deadly shooting involving a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus in as many days.

The latest shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. when an apparent argument sparked the gunfire near the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police.

An individual who was apparently exiting the bus turned and suddenly opened fire on those inside, police said. The gunfire struck a 37-year-old man at least twice in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting came a day after a 17-year-old was killed and four others were wounded as a group of 15 to 20 people were boarding a city bus on North Broad Street and West Godfrey Avenue. Police said two people had walked up to the bus stop and opened fire around 3:45 p.m.

Two women inside the bus were hit by gunfire, police said. A 49-year-old was struck in her right arm and a 71-year-old was shot in the head. They were both listed in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy also sustained a graze wound to his right shoulder and another 15-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

On Sunday, another fatal shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the shooter and victim got off a SEPTA bus.

The 27-year-old victim is believed to have gotten into an argument with the other man aboard the bus before the shooting, though police have yet to release a motive.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings, and police have yet to publicly identify any suspects.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.