Philadelphia man facing charges of stealing $104G from a Wells Fargo during George Floyd protests

A Philadelphia man was ordered detained pending trial on charges of stealing $104,000.

The incident occurred inside a Wells Fargo Bank May 31, following a surge of protests across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier.

“Amid peaceful protests and an outbreak of civil unrest, criminal opportunists sought to take advantage of the chaos,” Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, said in a statement. “Numerous banks across the city experienced vandalism and forced entry, but this daylight forklift burglary was the most brazen incident by far. The FBI/Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force continues to work the case, to identify the others involved. Our message to those folks: we’ll see you soon.”

CALIFORNIA POLICE CHIEF TO RETIRE AFTER CRITICISM OF VIDEO SHOWING BLACK MAN’S ARREST

The accused burglar, Raphael Shaw, 20, entered the Parkside branch with a group of others, before pointing a rifle at the people inside and taking $104,000 in cash from a vault. A criminal complaint said the individuals used a fork life from a nearby Lowe’s store to move the vault.

FOP PRESIDENT HITS BACK AT PELOSI CALLING OFFICERS ‘STORMTROOPERS,’ SAYS IT’S ‘JUST SAD’ TO WATCH

Shaw, who was seen on surveillance video in a blonde wig, was identified by distinctive tattoos on his right forearm by a local officer who has had several interactions with him in the last year.

He was arrested, taken into federal custody and made his initial appearance in court July 17. If convicted, Shaw could serve up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We at the U.S. Attorney’s Office will not allow violent criminal behavior to hijack the First Amendment right of the people to assemble peaceably and to petition their government,” U.S. Attorney McSwain said in the statement.

“We accomplish that mission not only by arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators, but also by detaining them with no bail, when appropriate. That was the case here. Shaw will now face the consequences of his alleged actions, and he will do so while sitting in federal prison, where he belongs, prior to his trial. The bottom line is that if you committed a federal crime during the rioting and looting in Philadelphia, we are coming for you.”