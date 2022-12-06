Philadelphia man dies after being shot 12 times: police

A 31-year-old man has died in Philadelphia after being struck a dozen times during a double shooting, police say.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement that the victims were discovered around 9:23 p.m. Monday after responding to a call about a “person with a gun” in the northern part of the city.

One of the victims, identified as Quintin Jones, was struck “12 times,” a police spokesman said.

Jones was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 13 minutes after police arrived on-scene.

A second male in his mid-20s was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

As of Tuesday, no arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating.