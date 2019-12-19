Philadelphia man accused of shooting 6 officers in hourslong standoff hit with 62 new charges

A man accused of shooting six police officers during an eight-hour standoff in a north Philadelphia suburb earlier this year was hit Thursday with 62 new charges, prosecutors say.

Maurice Hill, 36, was charged during a preliminary hearing in Center City, Philadelphia’s Fox 29 reported.

Hill is the suspect in a dramatic August 14 shootout with Philadelphia police that stretched on for hours. Six officers were shot, and two officers and three hostages were later freed.

All six officers were in stable condition and treated for non-life threatening injuries before doctors released them. Hill surrendered just after midnight.

The new charges against Hill, which include attempted murder and aggravated assault, account for the 62 officers he allegedly opened fire on during the standoff, Fox 29 reported.

“My office will continue to pursue justice in what was one of the worst mass shootings in Philadelphia history,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release. “The fact that no police officer or civilian suffered a life-threatening injury was and is a miracle.”

Online court records cited by Fox 29 shot Hill has a long rap sheet, with multiple prison stints between 2001 and 2012 for assault, perjury, fleeing, and eluding, escape, and weapons offenses.

Hill’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2, WHYY reported.

