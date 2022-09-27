Philadelphia high school student dead, 4 others injured in shooting after football scrimmage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One teen is dead and three others, all believed to be members of a Philadelphia high school football team, were shot Tuesday, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. at Roxborough High School in the rear of the school, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Shots rang out following a football scrimmage, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Officers found two 14-year-olds, a 17-year-old and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from authorities.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and the Einstein Medical Center. One of the 14-year-olds died, the news outlet reported.

Investigators believe shooters inside a Ford Explorer opened fire on a group of football players as they were leaving the game. No arrests have been made.

Fox News has reached out to the School District of Philadelphia.