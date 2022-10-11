FOX News 

Philadelphia gun violence: Boy, 13, shot in head, killed; man wounded while sitting in car with toddler

A bloody night in Philadelphia left a 13-year-old boy dead after he was shot in the head and another man wounded after he was shot in the head while inside a car with a toddler, authorities said Monday night.

The boy was identified on Tuesday as Jeremiah Wilcox, Philadelphia police said. Wilcox was shot in the head and face just before 7 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Smedley Street.

Wilcox was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim was wounded in a separate incident that occurred just after 5 p.m.

Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head sitting inside his Dodge Charger at Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police.

The victim was conscious and told officers that he was parked along the 100 block of East Ruscomb Street when two men approached, opened the driver’s side door and fired at least once.

Police said the shooting happened while the victim’s 3-year-old son was in the backseat.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition. The child was unharmed.

During the investigation, an 18-year-old man went to the hospital in a private vehicle and reported he had also been shot at Ruscomb Street and Rising Sun Avenue. He was treated and in stable condition.

No weapons recovered were recovered at either scene and police have yet to make any arrests.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shootings to contact police.