Philadelphia firefighter killed in building collapse, 5 rescued in ‘catastrophic accident’
A Philadelphia firefighter was killed when a building collapsed early Saturday morning, fire department officials said.
Four other firefighters and an inspector were pulled from the rubble and transported to Temple University Hospital.
A fire department official called it a “sad day” for the department, describing the collapse as a “catastrophic accident.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.