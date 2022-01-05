close

Four smoke detectors were not working inside a Philadelphia row house that caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving 13 people dead, Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.

Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) President Kelvin Jeremiah said on Wednesday afternoon that the smoke detectors were last inspected about eight months ago and were working at the time.

“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA. It is too early for us to say more. The property was last inspected in May 2021, and all the smoke detectors were operating properly at that time,” Jeremiah said in a statement.