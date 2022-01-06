A three-story duplex in Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving eight children and four adults dead in the city’s deadliest fire in more than a century.

Philadelphia officials have not identified the victims, but family members told FOX 29 Philadelphia that they ranged in age from 1-year-old to 33-years-old. Two of the victims were sisters who were also both mothers.

“My sisters and my nieces and my nephews are gone, they are deceased, they are never coming back,” Keta Purifoy, a relative of the victims, told the local news outlet.

The building, which was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, had 26 people living in it – eight people in the first-floor unit and 18 people in the unit on the second and third floors.

The family that lost members to the fire originally moved in as a 6-person household in 2011 on the second and third floors, Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) President Kelvin Jeremiah said Thursday.

“The family had children and the family grew,” Jeremiah said at a press conference Thursday. “I want to make clear that this is a family that wanted to be together and our mission is to provide safe sanitary housing.”

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. and a fire crew was on the scene by 6:40 a.m., where they found “heavy smoke, heat, and limited visibility on all floors,” according to officials.

One child was rescued from the building but did not survive. Several people were able to evacuate the home on their own and two individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Four smoke detectors inside the duplex were not working at the time of the fire, Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.