Philadelphia fire: As many as 13 dead in blaze, report says

As many as 13 people reportedly are dead after a fire broke out in Philadelphia Wednesday.

The blaze erupted in North Philadelphia and “several kids” are among the victims, sources in the police and fire departments told Fox29.

In a tweet, the Philadelphia Fire Department said units “arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse” and that it “took 50 minutes to place the fire under control.”

The department called the fire “fatal” but did not release a death toll.

However, sources told Fox29 that as many as 13 people died in the blaze.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An adult and child who were taken to a hospital in critical condition are now stable, the station added.

Officials are expected to provide an update at a press conference soon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.