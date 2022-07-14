Philadelphia female teen, 14, becomes second to face murder charge in traffic cone beating of elderly man

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old female Philadelphia teenager has become the second to face a murder charge after a 73-year-old man was beaten to death with a traffic cone.

The girl, identified by the Philadelphia Police Department as Gamara Mosley, was charged with third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy in the June 24 killing of James Lambert.

Another 14-year-old teenager, Richard Jones, already faces the same charges after being arrested Monday, police added. Both are being charged as adults.

Police say Mosley turned herself in to investigators on Wednesday.

Police allege Mosley was seen on surveillance footage hitting Lambert twice with a traffic cone and possibly another time off-camera, Fox29 Philadelphia reports.

“My client is 14 years of age, I would ask that everyone hold judgment,” her attorney, Lonny Fish, told the station.

A 12-year-old girl who turned herself in alongside Mosley was released without being charged, the station also reported.

“She took a stand in that moment, and in fact, tried to push people away,” that girl’s attorney, Donte Mills, told Fox29 Philadelphia. “She tried to stop them from attacking Mr. Lambert.”

The motive for the killing remains unclear.