Philadelphia FedEx employee tied up, held at gunpoint by carjacking suspect: video

Philadelphia Police are looking for a carjacking suspect accused of holding a FedEx driver at gunpoint and tying him up before stealing his vehicle.

The suspect entered a FedEx truck Feb. 10 around 11 a.m. in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood just outside of a Bulk Vintage warehouse and brandished a gun.

Police say the suspect tied up the FedEx driver and drove the FedEx truck to another street, where he allegedly stole several packages and fled on foot.

Video footage of the incident appears to show the suspect, wearing a dark mask and puffer jacket, reach into his pocket before entering the vehicle and opening a sliding door into the back, as FOX 29 Philadelphia first reported.

A still shot shows the suspect apparently holding his gun to the victim in the back of the vehicle.

As the video continues, the suspect can be seen interacting with the victim, who is seated on the floor in back of the vehicle with a number of packages.

The suspect can then be seen buckling himself into the driver’s seat. At the end of the video, he appears to wipe down the steering wheel and sliding door handle with his sleeve before removing the vehicle’s dashboard camera.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).