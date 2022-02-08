Philadelphia family held hostage for days in own home by armed ‘criminal gang,’ police say

A Philadelphia family was taken captive in their own home over the weekend by armed home intruders, whom authorities say tortured a man and demanded large amounts of cash.

The incident began when three masked suspects abducted a 45-year-old man in front of his home on the 4600 block of Decatur Street in Holmesburg on Friday evening, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan told reporters during a news conference Monday.

The “criminal gang” forced the man into his home, where they held him, his wife and their 10-month-old child captive, Ryan said. When the man’s 68-year-old father and a friend of his wife’s visited the home to check on the family, the group took them both prisoner.

During the weekend, Ryan said the man was tortured and forced to withdraw a “significant amount of cash” from various banks. He was also taken to collect money from Rivers Casino, a police source told FOX29 Philadelphia. Police did not immediately disclose the amount of money taken.

The suspects let the man go near the casino on Sunday evening, according to authorities. He was able to call police from a nearby Wawa store.

The man who was tortured was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

“They’re all okay, as well as you can be after undergoing an ordeal such as that,” Ryan said of the family.

No description of the suspects was immediately available. Ryan said that investigators were looking through video footage to learn more about the incident.