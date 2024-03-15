Philadelphia duo face charges for allegedly killing man and woman ‘execution style’: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Philadelphia duo has been arrested in connection to the “execution style” murders of a man and woman in Fairmount Park late last month.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced that 52-year-old Lamar Young and 56-year-old Dale Johnson were arrested, and now face charges of murder and conspiracy.

Police said during a press conference Thursday that officers responded to the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in Fairmount Park on Feb. 29, after receiving a report of a “hospital case,” FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers on the side of the road, along with three bullet shell casings.

Police revealed during the press conference that Johnson, Young, Cooper and Chambers had spoken while at Tellups Tavern on West Olney Avenue earlier that night.

The suspects and victims left the restaurant at about 9:40 p.m. After leaving, police explained, Chambers and Coopers appeared to be looking for a ride when Johnson and Young offered them a lift.

Nearly 20 minutes later, police added, the vehicle all four people left in was seen in Fairmount Park.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a 911 call after someone in the park located the bodies of the victims.

Police said they do not have “concrete” evidence of what led to the shooting, nor what the four individuals talked about at the bar. Still, police said they believe there was some sort of conflict at the bar that was resolved before the suspects and victims left.

Video surveillance was not available of the shooting, though police have video of the car parked in the park for nearly 10 minutes that night.

“It’s really a senseless crime, quite frankly,” Chief Inspector Christopher Werner said. “And if it’s over an argument, I mean, you’re looking at a double murder.”

The chief inspector also said the four individuals frequented the bar often, and it was likely they knew each other before the murder occurred.

Police said Young was arrested in early March while Johnson surrendered to police on Wednesday. Both suspects are charged with murder and conspiracy.