Philadelphia doctors save unborn baby after pregnant mother shot, killed

Philadelphia doctors managed to save an unborn baby whose pregnant mother was shot and killed.

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers located a woman, identified only as in her early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head at Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane.

The shooting happened in the Port Richmond neighborhood just after 1 a.m. Saturday, WPVI reported.

Upon realizing the unborn baby she was carrying was still alive, they transported the woman to Temple University Hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:56 a.m., but the infant was listed in stable condition, Philadelphia police Officer Miguel Torres told WCAU.

Authorities have not said how far along the woman was in her pregnancy when she was killed.

No arrests were immediately announced, and detectives believe the suspect is a man last seen driving a dark-colored black or blue Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger heading toward Aramingo Avenue.

This comes after a separate mass shooting that erupted before midnight Saturday night in Philadelphia’s entertainment district on South Street left at least three dead and 11 others wounded.