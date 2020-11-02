Philadelphia DA issues warning for people planning to steal votes: 'I got a jail cell, charging papers'

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has issued a stern warning to people intent on stealing votes on Election Day, telling those who plan to do so to expect to face the consequences.

Speaking during a Monday morning press conference for his office’s Election Task Force, Larry Krasner said he expects Election Day to be “smooth” and “seamless” but said there would be repercussions for those who tried to thwart voters on Tuesday.

“If you’re planning on stealing votes I got something for ya,” he said, flanked by city officials. “I got a jail cell. I have charging papers, and when you get to the end of the process, I have a Philadelphia jury.”

Krasner and law enforcement partners, including the Philadelphia Police Department, are prepared to enforce laws against certain crimes that could prevent people from making it to the polls on Super Tuesday, such as “when people try to intimidate voters, when they try to block people from voting, when they try to engage in other kinds of coercive behavior,” he said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the department has a “substantial amount of officers” on standby if needed before, during and after election night.

She said the department is working with local and federal law enforcement officials and stands “ready to assist” when necessary.

Outlaw said the PPD is aware of groups that have demonstrations planned near polling places on Election Day but said the department will do its best to try to keep the groups separate and ensure voters can safely enter and exit polling stations.

“For us the bottom line is very simple,” Krasner said. “We don’t expect everybody who is going to the polls to be a lawyer, we just expect them to call us … if it appears a crime is underway, we are going to get that person arrested and we’re gonna charge ‘em.”

