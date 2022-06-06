Philadelphia DA approves warrants for 2 men in non-fatal shootings

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has approved warrants for two individuals at the scene of Saturday night’s shooting that killed three people and wounded in 11 in a popular entertainment district.

The two individuals being charged, Krasner’s office said, were involved in nonfatal shootings during the melee. Of those two individuals, Quran Garner, is currently in custody, while the other is not. No further information about the suspect was provided.

Garner is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, two counts and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, Krasner’s office said.

Garner is supposedly on video shooting back toward the area where the initial conflict was taking place between the victims. It was then that Philadelphia police officers fired at Garner, injuring his hands. He’s currently at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Krasner said earlier Monday that at least four guns were involved in Saturday night’s gunfire on South Street in central Philadelphia, and it’s possible more firearms were involved. Police said evidence indicated that five guns were involved, two of which were recovered. Two of the three original participants had a permit to carry guns, while one did not, Krasner’s office said.

Krasner said he went to the scene the morning after what he called “a horrific and a senseless act of violence” and found it “chilling — no less chilling that it happened in more than 10 places around the country over the space of a few days.”

Police officers patrolling the area at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday raced to the scene after hearing multiple shots and found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street.

Police said 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn, and a 22-year-old man who was not identified were killed. Investigators believe one of them was involved in “a physical altercation” with another man, and those two began firing at each other, with both struck by gunfire, one wounded and one killed, authorities said.

The other two people killed and a number of those wounded, who ranged from age 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, said the city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw. Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting “beyond devastating.”

Surveillance video from local businesses showed a stampede of people fleeing as the gunfire broke out. Police were seeking images from businesses to try to identify suspects. Police are also investigating several other shootings, one fatal, in the same area or nearby to see whether they might be related, officials said.

