Philadelphia boy, 12, killed after cops fired upon; commissioner says ‘we as a society’ failed him

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Wednesday questioned how “we as a society” failed a 12-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday night after allegedly firing a vehicle with police officers inside.

“Last night, a young child with a gun in their hand purposely fired a weapon at our officers and by miracle, none of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries,” Outlaw tweeted. “However, the life of a young man was cut tragically short, and we should all be questioning how we as a society have failed him and so many other young people like him.”

Fours plainclothes officers assigned to a task force were traveling near 18th and Johnston streets in an unmarked car when they saw two males on a corner, authorities said Wednesday. One of them, a 17-year-old, was wanted for questioning in connection with a gun investigation, police said.

The officers turned on the police lights and drove down the street when they heard gunfire and glass shatter from the rear passenger window. One officer was struck by glass shards in the face and eyes, police said.

The officers in the driver’s and front passenger seat got out of the car and opened fire on the boy, who was identified as Thomas Siderio. He has a firearm and tried fleeing the scene, police said.

One of the officers chased him and fired two more times, striking Siderio in the upper right back. One bullet exited him from the left side of his chest, authorities said.



He was taken to a hospital by police where he died. The officer injured by the glass was treated and released from a hospital.

The weapon Siderio allegedly used was recovered and was found to be equipped with a laser sight. It was reported stolen and had one round in the chamber and five in the magazine, police said.

The teenage boy originally wanted for questioning in the gun investigation was questioned and released.