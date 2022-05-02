Philadelphia: 13-year-old boy shot in the head is in critical condition, 2 arrested, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police officers arrested two suspects Sunday evening following a shooting incident that left a 13-year-old boy in the hospital, police said.

Elijah Simmons, 19, and Caresa McFarland, 32, were both arrested following the incident, which happened Saturday, and face different charges in connection to the shooting, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

The unidentified 13-year-old victim was shot in the head Saturday and was transported to a local hospital, police said. He remains in critical condition.

The boy was not a target of the shooting and his injury is believed to be an accident, police said.

Simmons was charged with aggravated assault while McFaland was charged with reckless endangerment, according to KYW-TV.

The incident may have been connected to a carjacking that reportedly happened at the same time, but police have not provided additional details.

Also on Sunday, Philadelphia police officers responded to a fatal drive-by shooting incident, shooting at the suspects as they escaped the scene, KYW-TV reported.

The two officers were reportedly investigating an unrelated homicide when they witnessed three suspects in an SUV repeatedly and fatally shoot a 31-year-old man, police said. The victim was hit at least 15 times and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Philadelphia officers added.

The officers swiftly responded to the incident, shooting at the suspects multiple times before the suspects fled, police said.

“It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D.F. Pace said in a statement, KYW-TV reported. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.”

