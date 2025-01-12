Petition demanding resignation of LA Mayor Karen Bass signed by more than 92,000

More than 92,000 people have signed a Change.org petition as of Sunday morning demanding the resignation of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as wildfires in the area continue to rage on.

The petition was started by a user named “Frustrated Californian” who accused Bass of “gross mismanagement” during the natural disaster crisis, and even called her out for not being in the country when the fires started.

Bass took major heat for traveling overseas to Ghana last week, which meant she was thousands of miles away from her city during the initial day of the destruction on Tuesday.

“Water supplies have been severely strained, billions of taxpayer dollars have been misallocated or left unaccounted for, and countless lives have been lost,” the petition reads.

FLASHBACK: LA MAYOR KAREN BASS WAS ONCE CONSIDERED TOP VP CHOICE BY BIDEN, PRAISED BY OBAMA AS ‘OUTSTANDING’

There are currently five active wildfires in Los Angeles County — Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst and Archer.

Bass has been active on social media since her return to the U.S., with her latest post on X and Facebook on Saturday evening.

“Angelenos, we’re still going through it and to any of you and all of you that have experienced a loss, the grief, the anger, the just utter shock. I’ve seen the devastation. It is unbelievable the amount of loss that people have experienced, but we have to get through this crisis and I know that we will,” she said in a minute-long video.

AURORA CULPO RIPS DEMOCRATIC LEADERS FOR LACK OF WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS, CALLS ON NEWSOM, BASS TO RESIGN

Prior to drawing intense public scrutiny for her response to handling the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, Bass was held in the highest esteem by the Democratic Party’s most prominent figures.

President Biden once considered Bass to be a top contender for his vice presidential running mate in 2020, while former President Barack Obama previously predicted that she would be an “outstanding mayor” of the city.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patricia Heaton and Jillian Michaels are among vocal celebrities providing government officials with scathing reviews.

“This disaster did not come out of left field,” Aurora Culpo, host of the podcast “Barely Filtered,” told Fox News Digital. “We were well aware of the possibility for fire, and we had the preparedness of a third world country in a place that pays some of the highest taxes in the world. Those in power should be forced to take responsibility and resign.”

FOX News’ Gabriel Hays and Gabrielle Regalbuto contributed to this report.