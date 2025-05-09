Pete Hegseth says West Point professor who resigned over Trump admin education overhaul ‘will not be missed’

​

A West Point professor’s resignation over education shifts brought, in part, by the Trump administration, drew a scathing comment from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

West Point philosophy professor Graham Parsons announced his resignation Thursday, following a 13-year tenure with the academy. Hegseth quickly took to social media, voicing his opinion after the departure.

“You will not be missed Professor Parsons,” Hegseth wrote in response to Parsons’ resignation.

In a New York Times op-ed, Parson said he is departing as the academy is rapidly shifting from its educational principles, in part due to the Trump administration.

“I will be resigning after this semester from my tenured position at West Point after 13 years on the faculty,” said Parsons. “I cannot tolerate these changes, which prevent me from doing my job responsibly. I am ashamed to be associated with the academy in its current form.”

He added: “In a matter of days, the United States Military Academy at West Point abandoned its core principles. Once a school that strove to give cadets the broad-based, critical-minded, nonpartisan education they need for careers as Army officers, it was suddenly eliminating courses, modifying syllabuses and censoring arguments to comport with the ideological tastes of the Trump administration.”

Parsons’ disdain correlates to President Donald Trump and Hegseth’s recent executive order and memos prohibiting what faculty members may teach at United States military educational institutions.

In his op-ed, he claimed the results have yielded “a sweeping assault on the school’s curriculum and the faculty members’ research.”

Upon his departure from the academy, his landing page on the West Point website was removed.