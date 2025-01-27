PETA calls to end Groundhog Day tradition, replace Punxsutawney Phil with ‘vegan weather reveal cake’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling to ax a beloved American tradition – and to replace it with what it calls a “delicious” vegan substitution.

The animal rights nonprofit organization is seeking to replace the Groundhog Day tradition with a vegan “weather reveal” cake. PETA announced the proposal in a news release on Jan. 20.

“PETA will deliver a delicious ‘Weather Reveal’ vegan cake each Groundhog Day in perpetuity if [the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club] agrees to let Punxsutawney Phil and his family retire to a reputable sanctuary, a move that will earn the outfit kudos from wildlife fans,” the press release stated.

PETA also published pun-filled letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, arguing that the groundhog’s annual duties were “no piece of cake” for him.

“Groundhogs are shy prey animals who, when allowed, actively avoid humans,” the letter detailed. “Yet, year after year, Phil is transported to Gobler’s Knob, whisked on stage, and subjected to a noisy announcer, screaming crowds, and flashing lights against all his natural instincts.”

“If approached in his natural habitat, he would run away in fear, not volunteer to live year-round in captivity, unable to do anything that’s natural and important to him like hibernate or burrow – just to be a town’s once-a-year fake meteorologist.”

In a statement, PETA president Ingrid Newkirk also called for Groundhog Day officials to “sprinkle some happiness” into Phil’s life by letting him retire.

“When allowed to be themselves, groundhogs avoid humans, create intricate networks of underground burrows, communicate with one another, and even climb trees, but poor Phil is denied all of that for a tired old gimmick,” Newkirk argued.

PETA told Fox News Digital that it has not received a response from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, and called for the organization to develop “kinder, innovative” traditions that make animals happy.

“Our letter suggests the groundhog club demonstrate true respect for Phil and set a wonderful example for how everyone can move beyond ‘Groundhog’ Day by replacing him with a delicious vegan ‘Weather Reveal’ cake that revelers can enjoy as an alternative to exploiting wild animals,” a spokesperson explained. “The time is long overdue.”

PETA has called for Groundhog Day alternatives in the past, including offering to send a giant gold coin to replace the animal in 2024.

Groundhog Day has been celebrated in the U.S. since 1887. Thousands of observers flock to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, every year on Feb. 2 to see Phil predict the weather.

Tradition dictates that if Phil sees his shadow at daybreak and runs away, six more weeks of winter will follow. However, if he has no shadow, spring will arrive sooner.

In 2024, Phil announced that he did not see his shadow, marking a rare prediction for an early spring.

