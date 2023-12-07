Personal jabs dominate GOP presidential debate, school district moves to 4-day weekends and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘OBNOXIOUS’ – Name-calling and personal jabs take center stage at Republican presidential debate. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CHAOS – Several killed in shooting at the University of Nevada campus in ‘heinous’ crime. Continue reading …

HOPE AMID HARDSHIP – This Advent, have trust in the Lord even when things seem gloomy. Continue reading …

FAITH WINS – Christian parents banned from adoptions under Biden admin’s rule gain new support. Continue reading …

GIVE ME A BREAK – Florida school district adding 4-day weekends to help increase student attendance. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘WASN’T EVEN CLOSE’ – Pundits name their winners, losers in the fourth Republican presidential debate. Continue reading …

THAT’S FISHY – House panel to probe WH talks with eco groups seeking to tear down power source. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Report unearths staggering amounts unions spent backing Democrats’ causes in recent years. Continue reading …

‘LET IT SNOW’ – GOP lawmaker skewers the Bidens in public Christmas display. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘HELPLESS FEELING’ – Dad complains after 11-year-old daughter was forced to share bed with trans student. Continue reading …

‘STRUCTURAL ROT’ – South Carolina State Treasurer sounds off after removing The Walt Disney Company from approved investment list. Continue reading …

CLOCKING IN – Attorney goes viral giving free employment advice on TikTok. Continue reading …

LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS – Proudly celebrating Hanukkah after tragic 2023 is crucial, Jewish leaders say. Continue reading …

OPINION

ITAI SCHIMMEL – I’m in Israel in the IDF and Hannukah this year looks a lot like the first Hanukkah. Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ – I just screened the Hamas horror film, and I don’t know what to do with Hamas sympathizers. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – Fox News reporter Madison Alworth shares what she loves about New York City and more. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The White House and university presidents are afraid to offend pro-Hamas constituents. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The liberal media just took Donald Trump’s bait. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden emailed with one of Hunter’s main business partners and associates. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – BLM rioters fined $500 for burning down a Wendy’s. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HOLIDAY HORROR – Expert will ‘be really surprised’ if there aren’t more mass shootings in the coming weeks. Continue reading …

‘MASTERMIND’ – Taylor Swift comes clean on dating, cancel culture in tell-all interview. Continue reading …

HANUKKAH QUIZ – Test your knowledge of the Jewish holiday. Continue reading …

‘PROCESS IS THE TRAVESTY’ – Tim Brando discusses Florida State playoff snub, CFP selection criteria. Continue reading …

DRAMATIC RESCUE – Sheriff’s deputies in Maryland rushed to rescue a struggling wild animal caught in a freezing backyard pool — watch what happened. See video …

WATCH

KEVIN O’LEARY – I came away from COP28 a ‘huge optimist’. See video …

TED CRUZ – The DOJ is refusing to investigate anything into the Bidens. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Clearly, these university presidents, like the White House itself, they’re walking on eggshells, afraid to offend its pro-Hamas constituents. They may be a minority — these are pro-Hamas people in the Democrat Party, but they’re loud and they’re very tech-savvy. Biden needs their energy in 2024. That’s for sure, but today, we learn that the anti-Israel revolt isn’t just happening in the Ivy Leagues.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.