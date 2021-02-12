Person of interest in Kristin Smart's 1996 disappearance arrested on weapons charge

Paul Flores, a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday.

Flores posted his $35,000 bail and was released Thursday evening, according to Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department inmate records.

Smart was a student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo when she vanished while walking home from a party in 1996. Flores, who was also a student at the time, was seen with her, but he has never been arrested or charged.

SUZANNE MORPHEW’S COLORADO HOME PUT ON MARKET AS INVESTIGATION INTO DISAPPEARANCE COOLS

Police searched four locations in California and Washington state in relation to the case last February.

Police also searched Flores’ home in Los Angeles County last April “for specific items of evidence.”

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told The Tribune that Flores’ arrest Thursday “originated as a result of information obtained during our search warrants last year at the home of Paul Flores as part of the Kristin Smart investigation.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into Smart’s disappearance is still active, with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office saying last year that 91 interviews have been conducted and at least 18 search warrants have been executed since 2011.

Police also conducted digs in 2016 at the campus where Smart went missing.

Flores is due back in court on June 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.