Person of interest identified in case of human leg found in Milwaukee County park

A person of interest has been identified in connection to a severed human leg found in a Milwaukee County park last week.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Maxwell Anderson, 33, was arrested last week after authorities searched his home as he is considered a person of interest in the severed leg that was found in Warnimont Park in Cudahy, FOX6 Milwaukee first reported.

Police have not explained how Anderson became a person of interest in the case and said he has not been charged.

On Tuesday, April 9, prosecutors were granted a 72-hour extension to review the evidence. Otherwise, Anderson could be released.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors asked that Anderson be held for 72 more hours and give them until Friday morning, April 12, to build a case against him, FOX6 Milwaukee reported.

The severed human leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2. Then, less than a week later, human remains were found at three other scenes in Milwaukee County.

“We’ve got body parts showing up in different parts of the city and the county,” criminal defense attorney Julius Kim told FOX6 Milwaukee.

Investigators have not said if the incidents are related.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office also added that someone at Warnimont Park came across “two items” that authorities believe “may be related” to their investigation of the leg that was found last week.

Retired Milwaukee Police Lt. Detective Steve Spingola told FOX6 Milwaukee that the series of gruesome discoveries caught his attention.

“It’s very unusual you’re going to have someone dismember a body,” he said.

He added that DNA, phone records and surveillance videos will be crucial to solve this case.

“You can see what law enforcement is trying to do to put this together,” Spingola said. “It’s a big jigsaw puzzle.”

While authorities have not connected Anderson to missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson, Spingnola noted that the family saying they were invited to his hearing is a telling sign.

“How does she come in contact with Mr. Anderson, where do their paths cross,” he said. “That’s going to be the interesting thing.”

The family of Robinson sat in the front row of Anderson’s hearing. Her car was found burned near where police found body parts and remains on three separate days over the weekend.

Since Robinson went missing, her family’s been asking for donations for search efforts, but as of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe said the money will now be used for memorial expenses.

So far, law enforcement has not confirmed if Robinson is dead or connected her in any way to the body parts. Police have also not connected her to Anderson.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for comment.