Person dies from coronavirus in Washington state, first in the US, health officials say

Health officials in Washington confirmed Saturday that one person has died from coronavirus, marking the first disease-related death in the U.S.

Seattle and King County Public Health officials issued a vague media advisory announcing the first COVID-19 death in the U.S., adding that there was an undisclosed number of new cases as well.

TRUMP HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE ON CORONAVIRUS AFTER FIRST AMERICAN DIES FROM OUTBREAK

News of the death comes on the heels of three new cases in California, Oregon and Washington in which the patients were infected by unknown means. They had not recently traveled overseas or had come into contact with anyone who had.

As of Friday, there were 62 confirmed cases in the U.S., including 44 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, but it’s unclear what the total figure is as of Saturday afternoon.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is considered small. Worldwide, the number of people sickened by the virus hovered Friday around 83,000, and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

The new COVID-19 cases of unknown origins mark an escalation of the worldwide outbreak in the U.S. because it means the virus could spread beyond the reach of preventative measures like quarantines, though state health officials said that was inevitable and that the risk of widespread transmission remains low.

President Trump is expected to address the COVID-19 situation on Saturday afternoon.

As new cases have popped up in the United States, COVID-19 has become a polarizing point of contention between Democrats and the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a rally in South Carolina Friday night, Trump accused his Democratic critics of “politicizing” the coronavirus outbreak and dismissed the criticism about his handling of the virus as “their new hoax” and insisted “we are totally prepared.”

Health officials in Washington state are expected to hold a press conference late Saturday afternoon where they are expected to offer more information on the patient’s death and the new confirmed cases.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.