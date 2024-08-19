Person accidentally texts Mississippi police officer: ‘Bruh, we smoke all the time’

A Gulfport, Mississippi, police officer gave a hilarious response after someone accidentally texted him to get together to “smoke.”

The Gulfport Police Department shared the text exchange between a random person and one of the department’s officers who used his sense of humor when someone sent a message to the wrong person.

The text conversation began at about 10 p.m. on Friday with the initiator asking who he thought was a friend what they were up to.

“Chillin, hbu [how about you],” the officer wrote.

“Wanna smoke,” the random person asked.

The officer responded to the invitation, writing, “I don’t think I’m going to be able to smoke with you.”

The person responded back, “Bruh, we smoke all the time.”

The officer informed the person they likely had the wrong phone number, but the person persisted.

“Bruh, stop cappin [lying or joking],” the person wrote.

Rather than continue the exchange, the officer took a picture of himself holding his police badge and sent it to the person.

“No cap [lie or joke],” the officer wrote.

Along with sharing the screenshots of the text exchange, the department offered some advice to the public on Facebook.

“Pro tip: Before you send the text, double-check the number. Nothing like a wrong number text to really spice up someone’s day,” police wrote.

The post garnered some attention on social media, with one user writing, “Literally, I would’ve changed my number THAT MOMENT!!!”

Another user wrote, “The [way] I would have thrown my phone across the room when I got that picture! I would have been scared to pick it back up for the rest of the day! I’m second hand embarrassed for this person.”