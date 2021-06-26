People hurl firework from van during fight outside NYC synagogue
Two people in a van tossed a firework out a window during a fight with another person in front of a Queens synagogue, as the Jewish Sabbath began on Friday evening, police said.
The duo and a person on the street got into an argument outside of the Bukharian Torah Society on Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.
The people in the van then tossed a lit firework onto the sidewalk as they drove away, cops said. No one was injured.
“At this time it appears the incident has no connection to a synagogue in the vicinity,” the NYPD tweeted.
Worshippers inside the temple described hearing a loud explosion during services for the holy day.
“We were in the middle of a service, and we just heard a huge bang and everybody was just a little bit kind of alarmed,” Markiel Babekov told WCBS-TV.
Neighbor Chris Beck added to WABC-TV, “It was a second, but it was a huge bang — way louder than a car backfiring. My wife and I rushed to the window because you could feel it.”
Streets were blocked off as police investigated.
“Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near Lefferts Boulevard & Metropolitan Avenue, Queens. Avoid the area,” emergency officials tweeted shortly after the incident.
