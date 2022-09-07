Pentagon pauses F-35 deliveries after discovering jet component came from China

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon has paused deliveries of F-35 fighter jets to U.S. military branches and global allies after the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, discovered one of the plane’s components was sourced from China, Politico reported Wednesday.

The component is a magnet used in the F-35’s turbomachine pumps, and it reportedly contains an alloy sourced from China. Pentagon officials were reportedly alerted to the issue on Aug. 19. Officials say it does not affect F-35s that are already in service, according to Politico.

U.S. procurement laws prohibit sourcing supplies for military equipment from foreign adversaries.

“We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft, and there are no performance, quality, safety or security risks associated with this issue, and flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal,” F-35 Joint Program Office spokesperson Russell Goemaere told the outlet.

While Lockheed is responsible for building each F-35, the turbomachine pumps were built by Honeywell, according to Policito.

The F-35 is America’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, and its design is a closely-guarded secret.

The report comes roughly a month after the U.S. Air Force ordered all in-service F-35’s to stand down for a day due to concerns over faulty ejection seats. The

“Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process,” Air Combat Command said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. “Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations.”

Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.